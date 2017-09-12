Asiamet applies to the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada

Breaking News
WHITE ROCK, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asiamet Resources Limited, (AIM:ARS) (the “Company” or “ARS) has applied for a decision from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, as principal regulator, and Ontario that it is no longer a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta or Ontario.

The Company is not a reporting issuer in any other Canadian jurisdiction.

If the requested decision is made by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company will cease being a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada and, as a result, will no longer be required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Notwithstanding a decision that the Company is not a reporting issuer in Canada, the Company will continue to file all financial statements and other continuous disclosure materials required to be filed by the Company in accordance with applicable laws and regulations of the United Kingdom, including rules of the Alternative Investment Market (the “AIM”). All such continuous disclosure documents of the Company are publicly available to all ARS security holders on the investor page of the Company’s website at www.asiametresources.com and ARS security holders resident in Canada will continue to receive copies of continuous disclosure documents that are required to be delivered to security holders in the United Kingdom, in the same manner and at the same time as is required under the applicable laws and regulations in the United Kingdom, including the rules of the AIM.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities-laws, including statements regarding a decision by applicable securities regulatory authorities that the Company is no longer a reporting issuer in any Canadian jurisdiction.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including receipt of all regulatory approvals, which  may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.  Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Enquiries:

Tony Manini
Executive Chairman, Asiamet Resources Limited
Email: [email protected]

Peter Bird
Director & CEO, Asiamet Resources Limited
Email: [email protected]

Optiva Securities Limited
Christian Dennis
Telephone: +44 20 3137 1903
Email: [email protected]

NRG Capital Partners
Mick Oliver, Rita Adiani
Telephone: +44 20 3709 4505,4504
Email: [email protected], [email protected]

FlowComms Limited
Sasha Sethi
Telephone: +44 (0) 7891 677 441
Email: [email protected]

Asiamet Resources Nominated Adviser
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Telephone: +61 8 9480 2500
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

