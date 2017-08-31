ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES STATUTORY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Almere, The Netherlands

August 31, 2017

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today published its Interim Financial Report for the six month period ended June 30, 2017.

This report includes an Interim Management Board Report, and Consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting). The Interim Financial Report comprises regulated information within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) and is available in full on our website www.asm.com .

On July 25, 2017 ASM International published its second quarter results based on IFRS.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International’s common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI’s website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company’s reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: [email protected]

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512

