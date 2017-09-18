Breaking News
Home / Top News / Associa Advantage, Inc. Partners with ChargePoint to Bring Smart Charging to Communities

Associa Advantage, Inc. Partners with ChargePoint to Bring Smart Charging to Communities

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Dallas,TX, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to bring convenient and reliable smart EV charging to Associa communities.

The partnership provides communities and property managers charging station hardware, software and the most technologically advanced smart network services. ChargePoint transforms communities’ and residents’ transportation and energy use by helping more people choose to drive electric. This advanced technology brings value to the properties and residents, attracts future home buyers and complies with emerging HOA laws and building standards.

“This new partnership is a great way for our communities to become equipped with the most up-to-date technology while still being environmentally conscious,” stated Jennifer Shannon, Associa Advantage president. “ChargePoint is the expert in their field and we look forward to providing our residents with their industry-leading products and services at an affordable rate.”

“With a mission of putting every driver behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, ChargePoint is committed to bringing convenient, reliable and smart charging to condo and multi-family communities,” said Michael Jones, vice president, ChargePoint, Inc. “With a comprehensive suite of solutions, we are excited to team up with Associa to deploy charging amenities in communities around the country.”

About Associa

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the world, with charging solutions in every category EV drivers charge, at home, work, around town and on the road. With more than 40,000 independently owned charging spots and more than 7,000 customers (businesses, cities, agencies and service providers), ChargePoint is the only charging technology company on the market that designs, develops and manufactures hardware and software solutions across every use case. Leading EV hardware makers and other partners rely on the ChargePoint network to make charging station details available in mobile apps, online and in navigation systems for popular EVs. ChargePoint drivers have completed more than 28 million charging sessions, saving upwards of 28 million gallons of gasoline and driving more than 662 million gas-free miles. For more information, visit www.chargepoint.com or contact the Media Relations team at [email protected]

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/841bbb72-aa33-4296-a99a-0d1a6a51851c

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.