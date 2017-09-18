Associa Advantage, Inc. Partners with ChargePoint to Bring Smart Charging to Communities

Dallas,TX, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with ChargePoint, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to bring convenient and reliable smart EV charging to Associa communities.

The partnership provides communities and property managers charging station hardware, software and the most technologically advanced smart network services. ChargePoint transforms communities’ and residents’ transportation and energy use by helping more people choose to drive electric. This advanced technology brings value to the properties and residents, attracts future home buyers and complies with emerging HOA laws and building standards.

“This new partnership is a great way for our communities to become equipped with the most up-to-date technology while still being environmentally conscious,” stated Jennifer Shannon, Associa Advantage president. “ChargePoint is the expert in their field and we look forward to providing our residents with their industry-leading products and services at an affordable rate.”

“With a mission of putting every driver behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, ChargePoint is committed to bringing convenient, reliable and smart charging to condo and multi-family communities,” said Michael Jones, vice president, ChargePoint, Inc. “With a comprehensive suite of solutions, we are excited to team up with Associa to deploy charging amenities in communities around the country.”

About Associa

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the world, with charging solutions in every category EV drivers charge, at home, work, around town and on the road. With more than 40,000 independently owned charging spots and more than 7,000 customers (businesses, cities, agencies and service providers), ChargePoint is the only charging technology company on the market that designs, develops and manufactures hardware and software solutions across every use case. Leading EV hardware makers and other partners rely on the ChargePoint network to make charging station details available in mobile apps, online and in navigation systems for popular EVs. ChargePoint drivers have completed more than 28 million charging sessions, saving upwards of 28 million gallons of gasoline and driving more than 662 million gas-free miles. For more information, visit www.chargepoint.com or contact the Media Relations team at [email protected]

