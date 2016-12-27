Breaking News
Associa Arizona Promotes Carpenter and Palin to Tucson Leadership Team

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona is privileged to announce promotions for two of its veteran leaders. Jena Carpenter has assumed the role of vice president and Lee-Anne Palin recently became the director of operations and human resources. Both will be working out of the Tucson office.

“I am very excited to have such talented individuals working within the company to be able to step up and take on new challenges,” said Associa Arizona President Kirk Bliss, “We are fortunate to have their passion and expertise in the industry. With our growth potential, having proven leaders such as Ms. Carpenter and Ms. Palin, we will build on the success in our local market.”

Carpenter has more than 11 years working with Associa and has had the privilege of working within every department in the local office. She quickly rose to become community manager for the Rancho Vistoso Master Plan Community, served on the Southern Arizona Community Associations Institute (AZ-CAI) CAI Chapter as president, and most recently as a delegate on the Arizona CAI Legislative Action Committee. She is also the director of business development for Associa Arizona. Carpenter holds the highest CAI designation of Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM).

Palin, with 15 years at Associa, has also worked her way through various leadership roles within the company. She has established internal customer service protocols and is an advocate for change and improvement with a focus on processes and procedures.

Building and managing successful communities for more than 37 years, Associa is the leader in community management with over 10,000 employees operating more than 180 branch offices in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Based in Dallas, Texas, our industry expertise, financial strength, and innovation meet the unique needs of clients across the world with customized services and solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more about Associa and its charitable organization, Associa Cares, go to www.associaonline.com or www.associacares.com.

