Associa Canyon Gate President Appointed to Association of Professional Community Managers Board of Community Associations Institute

Albuquerque, NM, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Canyon Gate president, Kimberly Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, was recently appointed to the Association of Professional Community Managers (APCM) board of the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The APCM board represents all community association managers, consisting of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers, and two at-large members. The board provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff.

“Being appointed to the APCM board is a huge honor and is an impressive next step in Kim’s career,” stated George Zalitis, Associa regional vice president. “Kim’s dedication to her employees and clients is a key reason why she will be the perfect addition to the CAI team. Her industry knowledge and fair approach to community issues will be an asset to the board. I look forward to seeing her make a name for herself in this new role.”

