Associa Community Management Corporation Adds Record-Breaking 47 New Clients in First Half of 2017

Washington D.C., Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation announces record-breaking first half of 2017 with the addition of 47 new clients.

The new clients are made up of over 4,700 units in developing and existing communities and consist of cooperatives, condominiums, single-family residences, and townhomes located in the Northeast, including Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“The addition of these new clients to the Associa family is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team,” stated Nick Mazzarella, Associa Community Management Corporation president. “Being able to provide our one-of-a-kind services to such a large number of new residents shows the trust that Associa has built in each of these communities. We look forward to working with each of them.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

