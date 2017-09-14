Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Achieves Accredited Association Management Company Designation

Clifton, NJ, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC-NJ) announced that it recently obtained the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The AAMC accreditation demonstrates a company’s commitment to providing unique and diverse services to community associations. An Accredited Association Management Company ensures that their staff has the skills, experience, and integrity to help communities succeed and their managers have advanced training and demonstrated commitment to the industry.

“While we all take pride in the job we do day-to-day, it’s always nice to get recognized for the branch’s hard work,” stated Jeff Cirkus, CMC-NJ vice president. “It’s an honor to have our industry’s stamp of approval with the highest accreditation in the business.”

“The AAMC’s top requirement is advanced training of employees, and as a company, we have always understood and valued the importance of manager education. However, prior to joining the Associa family, we didn’t have the means to support it in the necessary way,” continued Cirkus. “At the time we were acquired by Associa in 2016, we had six managers who had obtained a CAI designation, now we have 12. Additionally, 15 of our managers have taken advantage of the classes hosted and taught by Associa instructors via the Virtual Terminal Center (VTC) right from our conference room. We couldn’t have accomplished this accreditation without the support of Associa and specifically the Associa University team.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

