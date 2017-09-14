Breaking News
Home / Top News / Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Achieves Accredited Association Management Company Designation

Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Achieves Accredited Association Management Company Designation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

Clifton, NJ, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC-NJ) announced that it recently obtained the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI).  

The AAMC accreditation demonstrates a company’s commitment to providing unique and diverse services to community associations. An Accredited Association Management Company ensures that their staff has the skills, experience, and integrity to help communities succeed and their managers have advanced training and demonstrated commitment to the industry.

“While we all take pride in the job we do day-to-day, it’s always nice to get recognized for the branch’s hard work,” stated Jeff Cirkus, CMC-NJ vice president. “It’s an honor to have our industry’s stamp of approval with the highest accreditation in the business.”

“The AAMC’s top requirement is advanced training of employees, and as a company, we have always understood and valued the importance of manager education. However, prior to joining the Associa family, we didn’t have the means to support it in the necessary way,” continued Cirkus. “At the time we were acquired by Associa in 2016, we had six managers who had obtained a CAI designation, now we have 12. Additionally, 15 of our managers have taken advantage of the classes hosted and taught by Associa instructors via the Virtual Terminal Center (VTC) right from our conference room.  We couldn’t have accomplished this accreditation without the support of Associa and specifically the Associa University team.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07082839-f5a7-43e4-ae51-fad1e7c33d3b

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.