Associa Minnesota Adds Black Forest Condominiums to Client List

Brooklyn Park, MN, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Minnesota adds Black Forest Condominiums to its growing client list.

Black Forest Condominiums is a 258 unit, residential neighborhood centrally located in Fridley, Minnesota. The community offers many unique features including a fitness center, a car wash located in a heated underground garage, and a community lending library as well as an outdoor swimming pool and picnic area with grills for family gatherings. The beautiful property also borders the Innsbruck Nature Preserve.

“We look forward to the many positive changes Associa Minnesota will bring to our community. We are confident in our choice to end the status quo and are excited about our future partnership,” stated Chris Charbonneau and Brian Sands, Black Forest board members. “We chose Associa Minnesota because they have the most resources, the best practices, and a proven track record. We are hopeful about the future of our Black Forest community for all of these reasons.”

“Associa Minnesota is extremely honored to be selected as the new management company for this beautiful, one-of-a-kind community,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We look forward to working with the board and residents and providing them the support that they need to be a successful community.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

