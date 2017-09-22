Breaking News
Home / Top News / Associa Minnesota Adds Black Forest Condominiums to Client List

Associa Minnesota Adds Black Forest Condominiums to Client List

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

Brooklyn Park, MN, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Minnesota adds Black Forest Condominiums to its growing client list.

Black Forest Condominiums is a 258 unit, residential neighborhood centrally located in Fridley, Minnesota. The community offers many unique features including a fitness center, a car wash located in a heated underground garage, and a community lending library as well as an outdoor swimming pool and picnic area with grills for family gatherings. The beautiful property also borders the Innsbruck Nature Preserve.

“We look forward to the many positive changes Associa Minnesota will bring to our community. We are confident in our choice to end the status quo and are excited about our future partnership,” stated Chris Charbonneau and Brian Sands, Black Forest board members. “We chose Associa Minnesota because they have the most resources, the best practices, and a proven track record. We are hopeful about the future of our Black Forest community for all of these reasons.”

“Associa Minnesota is extremely honored to be selected as the new management company for this beautiful, one-of-a-kind community,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We look forward to working with the board and residents and providing them the support that they need to be a successful community.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb57acc-fbe5-47b9-a480-d9694939f2bb

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.