Associa Provides Resources for Homeowners Affected by Hurricane Irma

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is providing resources to assist communities in the path of Hurricane Irma. The company is working with its partner banks to line up financing for repair projects as well as donating up to $100,000 for Hurricane Irma relief through its national nonprofit organization, Associa Cares.

Hurricane Irma, the strongest Atlantic based hurricane ever recorded, has already hit the Caribbean islands, bringing severe destruction to the island of Barbuda as well as heavy flooding to Puerto Rico, knocking out power to 900,000 residents. The storm is expected to hit the U.S. mainland by the weekend with record wind speeds. Mandatory evacuations have begun in areas of Florida, Georgia, and the Bahamas.

“We have seen first-hand the devastation a storm of this magnitude can have on a community and its residents,” state Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “After Hurricane Harvey and Tropical Storm Lidia, we stand ready and prepared to help the families and residents affected by Irma. Associa and Associa Cares will allocate all of our resources available to provide assistance to as many people as we can.”

With the support of Associa employees and outside charitable contributions, Associa Cares has donated more than $230,000 to disaster relief throughout the last two weeks. If you would like to help the victims of Hurricane Irma, please visit Associa Cares.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
