Breaking News
Home / Top News / Asure Software to Attend at Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit

Asure Software to Attend at Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

Asure Join’s Industry Leaders to Discuss “Understanding the Productivity Enigma”

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider in human capital management and workspace management software, will be sponsoring Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit in central London, September 28th 2017. These summits have continued to lead in addressing work space issues, such as occupancy, utilization, and productivity in the workforce.

Dominic Jackson, Asure Sales Director of EMEA commented, “It is workplace issues like productivity that have driven thought leadership here at Asure.” He continued “Utilization of workspace solutions help you recruit and retain the best talent, improve employee productivity, streamline operations, and realize a significant ROI on your most valuable assets – people, space and technology. We are thrilled to be not only part of the discussion, but part of the solution.”

Quora Consulting is noted for staging three Smartworking Summits a year.  You get to share experiences with seasoned main board executives – CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CIOs, CHROs, and Group Property/FM Directors in a PowerPoint-free environment with about 250 c-suite and senior level executives, openly discussing how they are addressing the changing nature of work. This dynamic environment allows you to engage with your peers in an informal and collegial setting.

Dominic Jackson will host a round table discussion titled ‘Workplace technologies – an enabler for change?’ at Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit on the 28th of September. The inclusive format draws on the collective experience of all present to offer deeper dives into the issues challenging all organisations.  Asure is committed to developing a network of best-in-class partners stationed at the forefront of the changes that are happening in the workplace. This only furthers our growing position as an industry leader.

About Asure:

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 80,000 clients worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization.  Visit us at asuresoftware.com

Contact:

Stacy Zellner
Director of Marketing
Telephone: 888-323-8835 x 3111
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.