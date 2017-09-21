Asure Software to Attend at Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit

Asure Join’s Industry Leaders to Discuss “Understanding the Productivity Enigma”

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asure Software, (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider in human capital management and workspace management software, will be sponsoring Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit in central London, September 28th 2017. These summits have continued to lead in addressing work space issues, such as occupancy, utilization, and productivity in the workforce.

Dominic Jackson, Asure Sales Director of EMEA commented, “It is workplace issues like productivity that have driven thought leadership here at Asure.” He continued “Utilization of workspace solutions help you recruit and retain the best talent, improve employee productivity, streamline operations, and realize a significant ROI on your most valuable assets – people, space and technology. We are thrilled to be not only part of the discussion, but part of the solution.”

Quora Consulting is noted for staging three Smartworking Summits a year. You get to share experiences with seasoned main board executives – CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CIOs, CHROs, and Group Property/FM Directors in a PowerPoint-free environment with about 250 c-suite and senior level executives, openly discussing how they are addressing the changing nature of work. This dynamic environment allows you to engage with your peers in an informal and collegial setting.

Dominic Jackson will host a round table discussion titled ‘Workplace technologies – an enabler for change?’ at Quora Consulting’s Smartworking Summit on the 28th of September. The inclusive format draws on the collective experience of all present to offer deeper dives into the issues challenging all organisations. Asure is committed to developing a network of best-in-class partners stationed at the forefront of the changes that are happening in the workplace. This only furthers our growing position as an industry leader.

