At least 58 die in Mexico’s strongest quake in 85 years

JUCHITAN, Mexico (Reuters) – At least 58 people died when the most powerful earthquake to hit Mexico in over eight decades tore through buildings, forced mass evacuations and triggered alerts as far away as Southeast Asia, with most fatalities in the picturesque state of Oaxaca.
