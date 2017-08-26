At least one dead as Harvey threatens Texas with ‘catastrophic’ floods

ROCKPORT, Texas (Reuters) – The most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years has killed at least one person and is now threatening catastrophic flooding as it lumbers inland and dumps torrential rains, authorities said on Saturday.
