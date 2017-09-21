Atlant Clinical has Successfully Completed a Study Including over Six Thousand Patients with COPD

Breaking News
RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlant Clinical has successfully completed an international, multicenter, randomized, phase IV study in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The trial was conducted for an international pharma company and included 6,065 patients at 53 sites in 37 cities worldwide. Patient recruitment took nine months and the observation period,  twelve months. The trial demonstrated pharmacoeconomic benefits of the investigational product.

The study was the largest one carried out by Atlant Clinical up to date. Several audits performed during the study confirmed trial conduction according to high quality clinical standards.

COPD is caused by a group of progressive respiratory diseases characterized by airway obstruction. According to WHO, there are 65 million people worldwide who suffer moderate to severe COPD. In 2005, more than 3 million people died of COPD, 5% of all deaths globally. According to forecasts, COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030.

Michael Groubman, Chief Executive Officer of Atlant Clinical, said: “We are proud of successfully completing the largest trial in our portfolio and are grateful to our Sponsor for their trust in us. Our extensive experience in pulmonology enabled us to complete the study in strict accordance with the planed timelines while maintaining the highest quality of professional services. The number of enrolled patients demonstrates our strong recruitment capabilities and the wide geographical coverage of our operations. Having close connections with leading principal investigators in Europe and other countries, we are certain of our abilities to complete studies in accordance with agreed timelines.”

About Atlant Clinical

Atlant Clinical is an international CRO, established in 2007, offering a full range of clinical trial and relevant support services throughout the US, Europe, Russia, and Middle East. Atlant Clinical has extensive clinical experience (Phases I–IV) in over 15 therapeutic areas. Atlant Clinical’s team consists of more than 150 experienced employees worldwide. Atlant Clinical has offices in the US, Germany, UK, Russia, Lithuania, and Ukraine. The company’s clients range from some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to small and mid-size biotech firms. To learn more about Atlant Clinical, visit www.atlantclinical.com

