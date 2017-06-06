ATLAS Workbase and ReachNow To Deliver Shared Economy Services to Members, Local Community and Seattle-Area Business Travelers

SEATTLE, June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATLAS Workbase, the coworking company aimed at executive class/business users who seek a more professional shared workspace, and ReachNow, the mobility services division of the BMW Group, are bringing their shared services to their respective members. Additionally, the two companies will jointly co-market services to the business community at large and to Seattle-area business travelers. ReachNow members now have access to three dedicated parking spaces in the ATLAS Workbase garage.

With ReachNow, ATLAS members gain a new transportation option just steps from their coworking space. ReachNow offers convenient, on-demand access to more than 700 BMW and MINI vehicles that are available 24 hours a day. For ATLAS members, ReachNow provides a flexible mobility option for conducting business in and around town with low per-minute pricing and free street parking. ReachNow also serves the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, giving ATLAS members a way to help employees or business partners traveling to and from Seattle access the airport comfortably and affordably. ReachNow members have access to special promotions, including a Free Trial Offer from ATLAS Workbase.

“The ‘office’ is becoming much more than just the four walls, workstations, reception desk, and a kitchen. Today it’s about how the workspace serves your needs, curated with shared services that make your day, week—month—better and more productive,” said ATLAS Workbase CEO Bill Sechter. “Moreover, we have just hit the tip of the iceberg on how shared economy services will impact the workforce, particularly when you consider that both coworking and shared economy are fairly new. Bringing ReachNow to our members epitomizes the kinds of shared economy relationships you should expect to see moving forward,” continued Sechter.

ATLAS Workbase delivers a high-end work environment married with a “Third Place” experience that is unmatched in the coworking space industry. This is in sharp contrast to established coworking spaces that generally cater to start-ups, and whose focus is on creating a fun and highly social experience.

ATLAS Workbase recently launched its first location in Seattle, a 20,000-square foot facility located at 500 Mercer Street. The company expects to announce several more facilities in Seattle, and throughout the Pacific Northwest over the next 18 months as it begins its national roll-out.

About ATLAS Workbase

ATLAS Workbase sets the new standard in flexible, high-performance coworking spaces intentionally designed for global and mobile workforces that enhance productivity and innovation in a modern and highly ergonomic setting. ATLAS Workbase, designed in conjunction with Gensler and Open Square, and created with partners including FedEx Office®, Steelcase and Philips Lighting, deliver an unprecedented work environment and experience that is unmatched in the coworking space industry. ATLAS Workbase replicates the look and feel of high-end executive airport lounges or clubs complete with concierge services, pay-for-usage plans including single-day use passes, with an array of space options that meet short-term or long-term needs, as well as flexible part-time rate packages. Users can upgrade their meeting space requirements depending on the needs of the day.

