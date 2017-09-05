AtNetPlus Named a 2017 Cascade Capital Business Growth Award Honoree

STOW, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AtNetPlus, Inc., a leader in information technology, IT security, cloud, and web solutions, announces that they have been honored with their tenth consecutive Cascade Capital Business Growth Award.

The Cascade Capital Corporation recognizes growing companies in the Greater Akron area. Companies must be located in Summit, Medina, Stark, Portage, Wayne, Ashland, or Homes county as well as achieve significant employee and/or revenue growth. All honorees will be recognized at the Business Growth Awards Program on October 3, 2017 at the John S. Knight Center.

Jim Laber, AtNetPlus President, stated, “Almost 20 years ago, when we started this company, I could only imagine being able to make such a difference in Northeast Ohio. It is a privilege and an honor to receive this designation and award for the past 10 years. Being born and raised in the area, it is wonderful to grow our business while helping other local businesses. I am thankful to our customers and employees who have helped us become who we as a company are today.”

AtNetPlus helps small and medium businesses take control of their technology. We work with clients to build the best possible managed IT services, web services, backup solutions, managed security, and hosting for their business. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network and website monitoring – keeping businesses connected, secure, and working all at a predictable cost.

