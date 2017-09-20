Atos confirms its position as a leader in sustainability in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World & Europe) and in EcoVadis CSR ranking (Gold level)

Paris, 20 September 2017 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces today that it has again been recognized as a leader among the most sustainable companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI World and Europe 2017) in the IT services sector. The 2017 results are compiled by sustainability investment specialist RobecoSAM[i].

Atos’ performance was recognized due to its continuous investment in the sustainability field, with a total score of 83 out of a maximum of 100 points.

Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos, commented: “Atos’ extra-financial performance in terms of Corporate and Social Responsibility and Sustainability has again been recognized this year by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI World and Europe). This recognition reflects our long-term commitment to take a holistic approach combining technology and innovation for a more sustainable society. It also reflects how we ensure that we work with our clients in their digital transformation in an efficient and sustainable way.”

Atos also recognized by EcoVadis -GRI and CDP

Atos also recently received a Gold Recognition Level on the EcoVadis[ii] CSR assessment with a ranking in the Top 1% of the most advanced companies in all categories (environment, labor practice, fair business practices and supply chain management) and a total score of 78/100.

Atos was additionally recognized by the GRI[iii] (Global Reporting Initiative) – the GRI G4 comprehensive level – for its Corporate Responsibility Integrated Reports, and also by the CDP[iv] which positions Atos in Group A on its Climate Performance Leadership Index.

An online version of the Atos Corporate Responsibility Integrated Report is available here.

[i] RobecoSAM, together with S&P Dow Jones Indices, performs an annual evaluation of over 3,900 listed companies which results are yearly published in September compiling one of the most comprehensive databases of financially material sustainability information. http://www.robecosam.com/

[ii] EcoVadis is the first collaborative platform providing sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. http://www.ecovadis.com/

[iii] GRI is an international independent organization that has pioneered corporate sustainability reporting since 1997. https://www.globalreporting.org

[iv] CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. https://www.cdp.net/en

