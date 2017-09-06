Atos recognized as a Global Leader in Workplace Services by Everest Group

Paris, 6th September 2017 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has been named a global Leader by Everest Group in its latest PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment for Workplace Services. Furthermore, Atos has been positioned as a ‘Star Performer’, based on its relative year-on-year performance and movement on the PEAK Matrix. Atos is the only European service provider in the assessment to be ranked as a global Leader and also the only European-based ‘Star Performer’.

The report assesses the relative capabilities of 23 global IT service providers offering Workplace Services. ‘Leaders’ show a top quartile performance across market success (revenue, revenue growth and enterprise adoption) and delivery capability (scale, scope, domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction). Atos was assessed with ‘very high’ market success and ‘high’ delivery capability.

Atos Digital Workplace: transforming how employees work

With its Atos Digital Workplace offering, Atos has developed a true end-to-end solution to transform the employee experience. Delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem, it includes:

A secure, mobile workplace, available anytime, anywhere

Cloud based services (Workplace-as-a-service)

Consumer-like end-user support with the Help and Interaction Center and

Feature-rich communication and collaboration services (including Unify’s OpenScape Cloud & Circuit products).

Businesses demand leaner and more efficient workplace operations to enrich user experience

In the related Market Trends report(1), Everest Group predicts that the Global workplace services market will grow at 3-5% per annum to reach $89bn by 2020, and expects it to continue to outgrow the broader IT infrastructure services market as business turn to providers to help drive strategy that balances both user experience enrichment and drives ongoing efficiencies and productivity improvements.

“Atos’ balanced and well-established workplace services portfolio is geared towards the digital workplace requirements of its clients. This, underpinned by its strong technology partnership ecosystem and cloud-based offerings suite, help make Atos a leading choice for an end-to-end workplace transformation partner,” said Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

“Being positioned by Everest Group as a global Leader in Workplace Services validates our expertise in supporting businesses to create agile, secure and affordable digital workplaces in which employees can connect, communicate and collaborate efficiently,” says Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. “We work closely with our clients to help them create inspiring and engaging digital workplaces in which their employees can thrive.”

To download the full report, go to http://go.atos.net/everest-peak-matrix.

###

(1) Workplace Services – Market Trends and PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment: “End Users are no Less than Customers!”, Cloud & Infrastructure Services (CIS), Market Report, July 2017, Everest Group Research.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Atos Digital Workplace

More information on Atos Digital Workplace , part of Atos’ full suite of Digital Transformation Factory solutions, can be found at: https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace. To find out more about how businesses can unlock the power of individuals, come and listen to Atos’ Head of Atos Digital Workplace, James McMahon at VMWorld Barcelona: presentation on Tuesday 12th September at 11.50am.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | [email protected] | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e4ce696-0ef5-4c93-8a25-179a034b8552