WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and undeclared meetings with Russian officials at a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to testify in the affair.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Attorney general to face questions on Comey firing, Russia - June 11, 2017
- Macron’s party set for huge French parliamentary majority - June 11, 2017
- U.S. attorney general to face questions on Comey firing, Russia - June 11, 2017