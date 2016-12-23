Auctions and other issues on 28 December 2016

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300



23 December 2016





Company Announcement number 106/2016 – 23 December 2016

Auctions and other issues on 28 December 2016

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 10F and 11F for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of large remortgaging activity as of 1 January 2017.

The auctions will be held on Wednesday 28 December 2016 with 30 December 2016 as value date.

Since the final amounts are expected to change until the day of the auctions, the final amounts will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amounts will be announced via Reuters chat system on Wednesday 28 December at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the phone number mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities) DKK 1,000 – 2,000 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 250 – 750 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans DKK 500 – 1,500 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 250 – 750 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold by the tap on Wednesday 28 December 2016.

A total of DKK 9 – 13 bn. including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.