Auctions and other issues on 28 December 2016

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 

   Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
 
Telephone +45 7012 5300

 
 
23 December 2016

 

 

 


 

Company Announcement number 106/2016 – 23 December 2016

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 10F and 11F  for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of large remortgaging activity as of 1 January 2017.

 

The auctions will be held on Wednesday 28 December 2016 with 30 December 2016 as value date.

 

Since the final amounts are expected to change until the day of the auctions, the final amounts will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amounts will be announced via Reuters chat system on Wednesday 28 December at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the phone number mentioned below.

 

Terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in sales of bonds financing:

 

FlexLån® (other maturities)                  DKK 1,000 – 2,000 mio.

Other floating rate loans                       DKK 250 – 750 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans             DKK 500 – 1,500 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans                 DKK 250 – 750 mio.

 

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold by the tap on Wednesday 28 December 2016.

 

A total of DKK 9 – 13 bn. including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

 

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.

 

 

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

