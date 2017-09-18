Avid Celebrates Its Customers’ Emmy Wins and Nominations for Their Creative Achievements

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq:AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, congratulates its customers recognized for their outstanding achievements at the 69th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the awards honor the best in primetime television, including the backstage crafts that are vital to their production.

Customers relied on Avid’s comprehensive tools for media creation powered by MediaCentral®, the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, to create Emmy Award-winning and nominated productions, including Stranger Things, Westworld, The Night Of, Fargo, The Big Bang Theory and many more.

Every nominee in the Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series category, including winner Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor for Stranger Things, used the industry’s foremost editing solution, Avid Media Composer®.

“It’s an honor to win an Emmy award and be a part of such a phenomenal series,” said Zimmerman. “Stranger Things has so many layers and working parts within the storyline, and working with Media Composer has allowed me to be constantly creative and not have to worry about any limitations in the system.”

Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor, who was nominated for his work on HBO sci-fi hit Westworld, said, “Having experimented with many different non-linear editors over the years, I’ve found that Avid Media Composer remains the most reliable, versatile and comprehensive editing platform available. Media Composer is my editing tool of choice, and the choice of most working professionals, because it gives editors what they need to express maximum creativity, while handling the technical backend seamlessly and reliably.”

Every nominee in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) category, including winners Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal, for Westworld—and every nominee for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, including winners Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, and Marco Fiumara, for Mozart in the Jungle—used Avid Pro Tools®, the industry’s foremost digital audio software, to bring the sounds of the nominated series to life.

“We’re extremely proud of our preeminent client and user community honored for their work at this year’s Emmy awards,” said Avid Chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. “The television industry’s top creative professionals trust Avid’s creative tools to bring their vision to every screen consumers use. We congratulate them and look forward to continuing to deliver innovations that help them tell their stories in more powerful ways.”

Emmy Award winners and nominees used Avid audio and video solutions for productions including:

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul • Chicanery (AMC)

Skip Macdonald, Supervising Editor

Better Call Saul • Witness (AMC)

Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers (Netflix) – WINNER

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Bathtub (Netflix)

Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO)

Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Silicon Valley • Server Error (HBO)

Brian Merken, ACE, Editor

Silicon Valley • Success Failure (HBO)

Tim Roche, Editor

Veep • Chicklet (HBO)

Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor

Gennady Fridman, Editor

Veep • Groundbreaking (HBO)

Eric Kissack, Editor

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Big Bang Theory • The Holiday Summation (CBS) – WINNER

Peter Chakos, Editor

Last Man Standing • Trick Or Treat (ABC)

Kris Trexler, Editor

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need (HBO)

Veronique Barbe, Editor

David Berman, Editor

Justin LaChance, Editor

Maxime Lahaie, Editor

Sylvain Lebel, Editor

Jim Vega, Editor

Fargo • Aporia (FX Networks)

Henk Van Eeghen, Editor

Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places (FX Networks)

Regis Kimble, Editor

Fargo • The Narrow Escape Problem (FX Networks)

Curtis Thurber, Editor

The Night Of • The Beach (HBO) – WINNER

Jay Cassidy, ACE, Editor

Nick Houy, Additional Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (Hulu)

Paul Crowder, Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff (CBS)

Julian Gomez, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Editor

Eric Beetner, Editor

Tori Rodman, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor

Project Runway • An Unconventional Launch Party (Lifetime)

Lisa Trulli, ACE, Editor

Eileen Finkelstein, Editor

Donald Bull, Editor

Julie Cohen, Additional Editor

Darren Hallihan, Additional Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way • Dream Come True (A&E)

Jarrod Burt, Editor

Jacob Lane, Editor

Stephanie Lyra, Editor

M’Daya Meliani, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Dave McIntosh, Editor

Ryan Rambach, Editor

Born This Way • Oh Baby! (A&E)

Peggy Tachdjian, Editor

Tonya Noll, Editor

Jacob Lane, Editor

Jarrod Burt, Editor

Born This Way • The Times They Are A’Changin (A&E)

Daysha M. Broadway, Editor

Dan Zimmerman, Editor

Jacob Lane, Editor

Jarrod Burt, Editor

M’Daya Meliani, Editor

Ryan Rambach, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory (Discovery Channel)

Josh Earl, ACE, Supervising Editor

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Nathen Araiza, Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A SERIES

Black Sails • XXXVII (Starz)

Benjamin Cook, Sound Supervisor

Stefan Henrix, ADR Supervisor

Mike Szakmeister, Dialogue Editor

Shaugnessy Hare, Sound Effects Editor

Tim Tuchrello, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Baber, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (Netflix) – WINNER

Bradley North, Sound Supervisor

Craig Henighan, Sound Editor

Jordan Wilby, Sound Editor

Jonathan Golodner, Sound Editor

Tiffany S. Griffth, Sound Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO)

Thomas E. deGorter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Matthew Sawelson, MPSE, ADR Editor

Brian Armstrong, Dialogue Editor

Fred Paragano, Dialogue Editor

Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor

Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor

Sebastian Visconti, Sound Editor

Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor

Michael Head, Sound Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Tara Blume Norton, Foley Artist

OUSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: Roanoke • Chapter 1 (FX Networks)

Megregian, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Diller, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? (FX Networks)

Nick Forshager, Sound Supervisor

Joe Bracciale, ADR Editor

Martin Gwynn Jones, Dialogue Editor

Brent Pickett, Dialogue Editor

Claire Dobson, Dialogue Editor

Robert Bertola, Sound Effects Editor

Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor

Tyler Whitham, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Decker, Music Editor

John Elliot, Foley Artist

The Night Of • Subtle Beast (HBO) – WINNER

Nicholas Renbeck, Sound Supervisor

Marissa Littlefield, Supervising ADR Editor

Steve Visscher, Supervising Foley Editor

Ruth Hernandez, ADR Editor

Sara Stern, Dialogue Editor

Luciano Vignola, Dialogue Editor

Odin Benitez, Dialogue Editor

Ruy Garcia, Sound Effects Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Warren Shaw, Sound Effects Editor

Roland Vajs, Sound Effects Editor

Heather Gross, Foley Editor

Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor

Grant Conway, Music Editor

Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)

Douglas Sinclair, Supervising Sound Editor

Jon Salmon-Joyce, Sound Effects Editor

Stuart McCowan, Sound Effects Editor

Paul McFadden, Dialogue Editor

Howard Bargroff, Sound Editor

Nathan Palmer, Sound Editor

Jamie Talbutt, Foley Editor

Rael Jones, Music Editor

Sue Harding, Foley Artist

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul • Witness (AMC)

Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Philip W. Palmer, Production Mixer

House Of Cards • Chapter 53 (Netflix)

Nathan Nance, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Lorenzo Milan, Production Mixer

Mr. Robot • eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx (USA)

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer

William Sarokin, Production Mixer

Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (Netflix)

Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer

Adam Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Durfy, CAS, Production Mixer

Bill Higley, CAS, ADR Mixer

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO) – WINNER

Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer

Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer

Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need (HBO)

Gavin Fernandes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Louis Gignac, Re-Recording Mixer

Brendan Beebe, Production Mixer

Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? (FX Networks)

Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer

Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, Production Mixer

Michael Perftt, Scoring Mixer

The Night Of • The Beach (HBO) – WINNER

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer

Felix Andrew, Production Mixer

Larry Hoff, Production Mixer

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)

Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer

John Mooney, Production Mixer

Peter Gleaves, ADR Mixer

Nick Wollage, Music Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Master Of None • The Dinner Party (Netflix)

Joshua Berger, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Barosky, Production Mixer

Modern Family • Basketball (ABC)

Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen A. Tibbo, Production Mixer

Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing (Amazon) – WINNER

Andy D’Addario, Re-Recording Mixer

Gary Gegan, Re-Recording Mixer

Marco Fiumara, Production Mixer

Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property (HBO)

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer

Todd Beckett, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer

Veep • Omaha (HBO)

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill MacPherson, Production Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

59th Grammy Awards (CBS) – WINNER

Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Mixer

Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer

The Oscars (ABC)

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Broadcast Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Protools Mixer

Pat Baltzell, House PA Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer

John Perez, VO Mixer

Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

The Voice • Season Finale (NBC)

Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Eric White, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer

Sterling Cross, Production Reality Mixer

Robert P. Matthews Jr., Production Reality Mixer

John Koster, Production Reality Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, House PA Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Carlos Torres, Interstitial Playback Music Mixer

William Dietzman, Monitor Mixer

Michael Bernard, Music Sub Mixer

