Avid Celebrates Its Customers’ Emmy Wins and Nominations for Their Creative Achievements

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq:AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, congratulates its customers recognized for their outstanding achievements at the 69th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the awards honor the best in primetime television, including the backstage crafts that are vital to their production.

Customers relied on Avid’s comprehensive tools for media creation powered by MediaCentral®, the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, to create Emmy Award-winning and nominated productions, including Stranger Things, Westworld, The Night Of, Fargo, The Big Bang Theory and many more.

Every nominee in the Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series category, including winner Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor for Stranger Things, used the industry’s foremost editing solution, Avid Media Composer®.

“It’s an honor to win an Emmy award and be a part of such a phenomenal series,” said Zimmerman. “Stranger Things has so many layers and working parts within the storyline, and working with Media Composer has allowed me to be constantly creative and not have to worry about any limitations in the system.”

Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor, who was nominated for his work on HBO sci-fi hit Westworld, said, “Having experimented with many different non-linear editors over the years, I’ve found that Avid Media Composer remains the most reliable, versatile and comprehensive editing platform available. Media Composer is my editing tool of choice, and the choice of most working professionals, because it gives editors what they need to express maximum creativity, while handling the technical backend seamlessly and reliably.”

Every nominee in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) category, including winners Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal, for Westworld—and every nominee for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, including winners Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, and Marco Fiumara, for Mozart in the Jungle—used Avid Pro Tools®, the industry’s foremost digital audio software, to bring the sounds of the nominated series to life. 

“We’re extremely proud of our preeminent client and user community honored for their work at this year’s Emmy awards,” said Avid Chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. “The television industry’s top creative professionals trust Avid’s creative tools to bring their vision to every screen consumers use. We congratulate them and look forward to continuing to deliver innovations that help them tell their stories in more powerful ways.”

Note to editors:
Emmy Award winners and nominees used Avid audio and video solutions for productions including:

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul • Chicanery (AMC)
Skip Macdonald, Supervising Editor

Better Call Saul • Witness (AMC)
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers (Netflix) – WINNER
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Bathtub (Netflix)
Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO)
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Silicon Valley • Server Error (HBO)
Brian Merken, ACE, Editor

Silicon Valley • Success Failure (HBO)
Tim Roche, Editor

Veep • Chicklet (HBO)                                                                              
Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor
Gennady Fridman, Editor

Veep • Groundbreaking (HBO)                                                           
Eric Kissack, Editor

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Big Bang Theory • The Holiday Summation (CBS) – WINNER
Peter Chakos, Editor

Last Man Standing • Trick Or Treat (ABC)                                                                                            
Kris Trexler, Editor

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need (HBO)
Veronique Barbe, Editor
David Berman, Editor                                                                                                                                       
Justin LaChance, Editor  
Maxime Lahaie, Editor  
Sylvain Lebel, Editor  
Jim Vega, Editor

Fargo • Aporia (FX Networks)                                                                                                   
Henk Van Eeghen, Editor

Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places (FX Networks)
Regis Kimble, Editor

Fargo • The Narrow Escape Problem (FX Networks)
Curtis Thurber, Editor

The Night Of • The Beach (HBO) – WINNER
Jay Cassidy, ACE, Editor
Nick Houy, Additional Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (Hulu)
Paul Crowder, Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff (CBS)
Julian Gomez, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor                                                                                                          
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor  
Eric Beetner, Editor                                                                                                                                     
Tori Rodman, Editor                                                                                                                   
Katherine Griffin, Editor

Project Runway • An Unconventional Launch Party (Lifetime)
Lisa Trulli, ACE, Editor
Eileen Finkelstein, Editor                                                                                                         
Donald Bull, Editor
Julie Cohen, Additional Editor  
Darren Hallihan, Additional Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way • Dream Come True (A&E)
Jarrod Burt, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Stephanie Lyra, Editor  
M’Daya Meliani, Editor    
Paul Cross, Editor                               
Dave McIntosh, Editor   
Ryan Rambach, Editor

Born This Way • Oh Baby! (A&E)                          
Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
Tonya Noll, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor                                                                                                                            
Jarrod Burt, Editor

Born This Way • The Times They Are A’Changin (A&E)   
Daysha M. Broadway, Editor
Dan Zimmerman, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor                                                                                                                          
Jarrod Burt, Editor                                                                                                                          
M’Daya Meliani, Editor  
Ryan Rambach, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory (Discovery Channel)
Josh Earl, ACE, Supervising Editor
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Nathen Araiza, Editor                                                                                                                        
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A SERIES

Black Sails • XXXVII (Starz)
Benjamin Cook, Sound Supervisor
Stefan Henrix, ADR Supervisor
Mike Szakmeister, Dialogue Editor
Shaugnessy Hare, Sound Effects Editor    
Tim Tuchrello, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                                  
Brett Voss, Sound Effects Editor                                                                               
Michael Baber, Music Editor                                                                                                       
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist                                                                                                            
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (Netflix) – WINNER
Bradley North, Sound Supervisor
Craig Henighan, Sound Editor
Jordan Wilby, Sound Editor                                                                                                       
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Editor  
Tiffany S. Griffth, Sound Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor                                                                                                        
Noel Vought, Foley Artist    
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO)
Thomas E. deGorter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Matthew Sawelson, MPSE, ADR Editor    
Brian Armstrong, Dialogue Editor
Fred Paragano, Dialogue Editor
Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                                     
Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor  
Sebastian Visconti, Sound Editor      
Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor  
Michael Head, Sound Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor  
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Tara Blume Norton, Foley Artist

OUSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: Roanoke • Chapter 1 (FX Networks)
Megregian, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor                                                                                                          
Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Diller, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                          
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial?  (FX Networks)
Nick Forshager, Sound Supervisor
Joe Bracciale, ADR Editor
Martin Gwynn Jones, Dialogue Editor                                                                                                          
Brent Pickett, Dialogue Editor
Claire Dobson, Dialogue Editor                                                                                                                  
Robert Bertola, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                                               
Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                       
Tyler Whitham, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                                  
Matt Decker, Music Editor
John Elliot, Foley Artist

The Night Of • Subtle Beast (HBO) – WINNER
Nicholas Renbeck, Sound Supervisor
Marissa Littlefield, Supervising ADR Editor
Steve Visscher, Supervising Foley Editor                                                                                              
Ruth Hernandez, ADR Editor
Sara Stern, Dialogue Editor
Luciano Vignola, Dialogue Editor                                                                                       
Odin Benitez, Dialogue Editor
Ruy Garcia, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                               
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                                 
Warren Shaw, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                                
Roland Vajs, Sound Effects Editor                                                                            
Heather Gross, Foley Editor                                                                                                           
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor                                                                                                         
Grant Conway, Music Editor                                                                                                         
Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)                       
Douglas Sinclair, Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Salmon-Joyce, Sound Effects Editor
Stuart McCowan, Sound Effects Editor                                                                                              
Paul McFadden, Dialogue Editor                                                                                             
Howard Bargroff, Sound Editor                                                                                               
Nathan Palmer, Sound Editor                                                                                                              
Jamie Talbutt, Foley Editor                                                                                                           
Rael Jones, Music Editor                                                                                                  
Sue Harding, Foley Artist

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul • Witness (AMC)
Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Philip W. Palmer, Production Mixer

House Of Cards • Chapter 53 (Netflix)
Nathan Nance, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer                                                                                         
Lorenzo Milan, Production Mixer

Mr. Robot • eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx (USA)                                                  
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
William Sarokin, Production Mixer                                                                                          
Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (Netflix)                                        
Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer
Adam Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Durfy, CAS, Production Mixer                                                                                                  
Bill Higley, CAS, ADR Mixer

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO) – WINNER
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer                                                                                   
Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer
Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need (HBO)
Gavin Fernandes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Louis Gignac, Re-Recording Mixer                                                                    
Brendan Beebe, Production Mixer

Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? (FX Networks)
Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, Production Mixer                                                                             
Michael Perftt, Scoring Mixer

The Night Of • The Beach (HBO) – WINNER                                                              
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer
Felix Andrew, Production Mixer                                                                                     
Larry Hoff, Production Mixer

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)                                                                   
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer
John Mooney, Production Mixer
Peter Gleaves, ADR Mixer                                                                                                 
Nick Wollage, Music Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

Master Of None • The Dinner Party (Netflix)
Joshua Berger, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Barosky, Production Mixer

Modern Family • Basketball (ABC)
Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer                                                                                               
Stephen A. Tibbo, Production Mixer

Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing (Amazon) – WINNER
Andy D’Addario, Re-Recording Mixer
Gary Gegan, Re-Recording Mixer
Marco Fiumara, Production Mixer

Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property (HBO)
Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer
Todd Beckett, Re-Recording Mixer                                                                                                  
Ben Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer

Veep • Omaha (HBO)                                                                                  
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill MacPherson, Production Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

59th Grammy Awards (CBS) – WINNER                                                   
Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer                                                                                                        
Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer                                                                                               
John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer                                                                                                   
Ron Reaves, FOH Mixer
Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer                                                                                                 
Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer                                                                                               
Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer                                                                                                 
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer                                                                                                                  
Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer

The Oscars (ABC)                                  
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Broadcast Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer                                                                                                                
Pablo Munguia, Protools Mixer
Pat Baltzell, House PA Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer                                                                                        
John Perez, VO Mixer                                                                                                                         
Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

The Voice • Season Finale (NBC)                                               
Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer                                                                                         
Eric White, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer                                                                       
Sterling Cross, Production Reality Mixer
Robert P. Matthews Jr., Production Reality Mixer                                                                            
John Koster, Production Reality Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, House PA Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Carlos Torres, Interstitial Playback Music Mixer
William Dietzman, Monitor Mixer
Michael Bernard, Music Sub Mixer

