Avid Celebrates Its Customers’ Emmy Wins and Nominations for Their Creative Achievements

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq:AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, congratulates its customers recognized for their outstanding achievements at the 69th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the awards honor the best in primetime television, including the backstage crafts that are vital to their production.
Customers relied on Avid’s comprehensive tools for media creation powered by MediaCentral®, the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, to create Emmy Award-winning and nominated productions, including Stranger Things, Westworld, The Night Of, Fargo, The Big Bang Theory and many more.
Every nominee in the Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series category, including winner Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor for Stranger Things, used the industry’s foremost editing solution, Avid Media Composer®.
“It’s an honor to win an Emmy award and be a part of such a phenomenal series,” said Zimmerman. “Stranger Things has so many layers and working parts within the storyline, and working with Media Composer has allowed me to be constantly creative and not have to worry about any limitations in the system.”
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor, who was nominated for his work on HBO sci-fi hit Westworld, said, “Having experimented with many different non-linear editors over the years, I’ve found that Avid Media Composer remains the most reliable, versatile and comprehensive editing platform available. Media Composer is my editing tool of choice, and the choice of most working professionals, because it gives editors what they need to express maximum creativity, while handling the technical backend seamlessly and reliably.”
Every nominee in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) category, including winners Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal, for Westworld—and every nominee for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, including winners Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, and Marco Fiumara, for Mozart in the Jungle—used Avid Pro Tools®, the industry’s foremost digital audio software, to bring the sounds of the nominated series to life.
“We’re extremely proud of our preeminent client and user community honored for their work at this year’s Emmy awards,” said Avid Chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. “The television industry’s top creative professionals trust Avid’s creative tools to bring their vision to every screen consumers use. We congratulate them and look forward to continuing to deliver innovations that help them tell their stories in more powerful ways.”
Note to editors:
Emmy Award winners and nominees used Avid audio and video solutions for productions including:
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul • Chicanery (AMC)
Skip Macdonald, Supervising Editor
Better Call Saul • Witness (AMC)
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers (Netflix) – WINNER
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Bathtub (Netflix)
Kevin D. Ross, ACE, Editor
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO)
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Silicon Valley • Server Error (HBO)
Brian Merken, ACE, Editor
Silicon Valley • Success Failure (HBO)
Tim Roche, Editor
Veep • Chicklet (HBO)
Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor
Gennady Fridman, Editor
Veep • Groundbreaking (HBO)
Eric Kissack, Editor
OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
The Big Bang Theory • The Holiday Summation (CBS) – WINNER
Peter Chakos, Editor
Last Man Standing • Trick Or Treat (ABC)
Kris Trexler, Editor
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need (HBO)
Veronique Barbe, Editor
David Berman, Editor
Justin LaChance, Editor
Maxime Lahaie, Editor
Sylvain Lebel, Editor
Jim Vega, Editor
Fargo • Aporia (FX Networks)
Henk Van Eeghen, Editor
Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places (FX Networks)
Regis Kimble, Editor
Fargo • The Narrow Escape Problem (FX Networks)
Curtis Thurber, Editor
The Night Of • The Beach (HBO) – WINNER
Jay Cassidy, ACE, Editor
Nick Houy, Additional Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (Hulu)
Paul Crowder, Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED OR COMPETITION REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff (CBS)
Julian Gomez, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor
Eric Beetner, Editor
Tori Rodman, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Project Runway • An Unconventional Launch Party (Lifetime)
Lisa Trulli, ACE, Editor
Eileen Finkelstein, Editor
Donald Bull, Editor
Julie Cohen, Additional Editor
Darren Hallihan, Additional Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Born This Way • Dream Come True (A&E)
Jarrod Burt, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Stephanie Lyra, Editor
M’Daya Meliani, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Dave McIntosh, Editor
Ryan Rambach, Editor
Born This Way • Oh Baby! (A&E)
Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
Tonya Noll, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Jarrod Burt, Editor
Born This Way • The Times They Are A’Changin (A&E)
Daysha M. Broadway, Editor
Dan Zimmerman, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Jarrod Burt, Editor
M’Daya Meliani, Editor
Ryan Rambach, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory (Discovery Channel)
Josh Earl, ACE, Supervising Editor
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Nathen Araiza, Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A SERIES
Black Sails • XXXVII (Starz)
Benjamin Cook, Sound Supervisor
Stefan Henrix, ADR Supervisor
Mike Szakmeister, Dialogue Editor
Shaugnessy Hare, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Tuchrello, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (Netflix) – WINNER
Bradley North, Sound Supervisor
Craig Henighan, Sound Editor
Jordan Wilby, Sound Editor
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Editor
Tiffany S. Griffth, Sound Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO)
Thomas E. deGorter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Matthew Sawelson, MPSE, ADR Editor
Brian Armstrong, Dialogue Editor
Fred Paragano, Dialogue Editor
Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor
Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor
Sebastian Visconti, Sound Editor
Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor
Michael Head, Sound Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Tara Blume Norton, Foley Artist
OUSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
American Horror Story: Roanoke • Chapter 1 (FX Networks)
Megregian, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Diller, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? (FX Networks)
Nick Forshager, Sound Supervisor
Joe Bracciale, ADR Editor
Martin Gwynn Jones, Dialogue Editor
Brent Pickett, Dialogue Editor
Claire Dobson, Dialogue Editor
Robert Bertola, Sound Effects Editor
Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor
Tyler Whitham, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Decker, Music Editor
John Elliot, Foley Artist
The Night Of • Subtle Beast (HBO) – WINNER
Nicholas Renbeck, Sound Supervisor
Marissa Littlefield, Supervising ADR Editor
Steve Visscher, Supervising Foley Editor
Ruth Hernandez, ADR Editor
Sara Stern, Dialogue Editor
Luciano Vignola, Dialogue Editor
Odin Benitez, Dialogue Editor
Ruy Garcia, Sound Effects Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Warren Shaw, Sound Effects Editor
Roland Vajs, Sound Effects Editor
Heather Gross, Foley Editor
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor
Grant Conway, Music Editor
Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)
Douglas Sinclair, Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Salmon-Joyce, Sound Effects Editor
Stuart McCowan, Sound Effects Editor
Paul McFadden, Dialogue Editor
Howard Bargroff, Sound Editor
Nathan Palmer, Sound Editor
Jamie Talbutt, Foley Editor
Rael Jones, Music Editor
Sue Harding, Foley Artist
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Better Call Saul • Witness (AMC)
Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Philip W. Palmer, Production Mixer
House Of Cards • Chapter 53 (Netflix)
Nathan Nance, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Lorenzo Milan, Production Mixer
Mr. Robot • eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx (USA)
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
William Sarokin, Production Mixer
Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down (Netflix)
Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer
Adam Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Durfy, CAS, Production Mixer
Bill Higley, CAS, ADR Mixer
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind (HBO) – WINNER
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer
Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer
Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need (HBO)
Gavin Fernandes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Louis Gignac, Re-Recording Mixer
Brendan Beebe, Production Mixer
Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? (FX Networks)
Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, Production Mixer
Michael Perftt, Scoring Mixer
The Night Of • The Beach (HBO) – WINNER
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer
Felix Andrew, Production Mixer
Larry Hoff, Production Mixer
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer
John Mooney, Production Mixer
Peter Gleaves, ADR Mixer
Nick Wollage, Music Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
Master Of None • The Dinner Party (Netflix)
Joshua Berger, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Barosky, Production Mixer
Modern Family • Basketball (ABC)
Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen A. Tibbo, Production Mixer
Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing (Amazon) – WINNER
Andy D’Addario, Re-Recording Mixer
Gary Gegan, Re-Recording Mixer
Marco Fiumara, Production Mixer
Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property (HBO)
Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer
Todd Beckett, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer
Veep • Omaha (HBO)
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill MacPherson, Production Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
59th Grammy Awards (CBS) – WINNER
Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer
Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Mixer
Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer
Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer
The Oscars (ABC)
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Broadcast Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Protools Mixer
Pat Baltzell, House PA Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer
John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
The Voice • Season Finale (NBC)
Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Eric White, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer
Sterling Cross, Production Reality Mixer
Robert P. Matthews Jr., Production Reality Mixer
John Koster, Production Reality Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, House PA Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Carlos Torres, Interstitial Playback Music Mixer
William Dietzman, Monitor Mixer
Michael Bernard, Music Sub Mixer
