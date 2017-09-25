AzurRx Announces Appointment of Maged Shenouda as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases today announced the appointment of Maged Shenouda as the company’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Shenouda joined the Board of Directors of AzurRx in October 2015. He has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and securities industries. Mr. Shenouda spent the bulk of his career as an equity analyst with senior level positions at Stifel Nicolaus, UBS and JP Morgan, covering a broad range of small and large cap biotechnology companies. Mr. Shenouda started his sell-side career with Citigroup and Bear Stearns where his coverage universe focused on U.S and European pharmaceutical companies. Before entering Wall Street, Mr. Shenouda was a management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Pharmaceutical Consulting practice and also spent time in pharmaceutical sales, having worked as a hospital representative and managed care specialist for Abbott Laboratories’ Pharmaceutical Products Division. Mr. Shenouda earned a B.S. in pharmacy from St. John’s University and is a registered pharmacist in New Jersey and California. He also received an M.B.A. from Rutgers University Graduate School of Management.

“I am delighted to have Maged join the AzurRx executive team,” said Thijs Spoor, CEO of AzurRx BioPharma. “This is a pivotal time for AzurRx as the company is making significant progress in developing its non-systemic therapeutics pipeline. Maged’s valuable expertise and knowledge of the financial community combined with his interest in the healthcare sector will help us achieve our objective of providing better therapies to the global gastrointestinal patient community.”

“I am excited to be taking on an active operating role with the AzurRx team,” said Mr. Shenouda, “and look forward to building on AzurRx’s significant progress in bringing transformational therapies to patients.”

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma aims to become a leader in developing non-systemic, recombinant protein therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and infectious diseases. MS1819 recombinant lipase for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is the company’s lead development program, and additional early stage research is being conducted for the prevention of hospital-acquired infection. The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France.

Company website address: www.azurrx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company’s financial results, are contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

For more Information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.,

760 Parkside Avenue

Suite 304

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Phone: (646)-699-7855

[email protected]