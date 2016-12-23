Baltic Horizon Fund units are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) informs that Fund’s units are now dual-listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Alternative Investment Funds market. Today is the first trading day on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the market maker of Fund units for Nasdaq Stockholm. The home state of the Fund within the meaning of regulated information is Estonia.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered public closed-end real estate fund and Baltic Horizon units began trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Fund list of July 6, 2016. The company’s stock symbol (ticker) for Nasdaq Tallinn is NHCBHFFT and for Nasdaq Stockholm NHCBHFFS.

The Fund is managed by the Management Company under an Alternative Investment Fund Manager license granted by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm