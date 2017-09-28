Banca IFIS S.p.A. :Fitch assigns a ‘BB+’ rating, outlook stable,

Mestre (Venice), 28 September 2017 – Banca IFIS S.p.A. (IF:IM) announces that, as of today’s date, the rating agency Fitch Rating Inc. assigned to the Company a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB+’, outlook stable.

The release of the rating confirms Banca IFIS’s solidity in the market and the validity of its growth and development project.

For more information, please see Fitch’s press release at the website www.fitchratings.com.