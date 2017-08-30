Bankruptcy Court Grants RMS Titanic Inc. Judgment Clarifying Ownership of Titanic Artifacts In Longstanding Case against Republic of France

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RMS Titanic, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCQB:PRXIQ), announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division has entered judgment in its favor in an action it brought against the Republic of France regarding ownership of approximately 2,100 artifacts recovered from the Titanic wreck site over the course of 32 dives in 1987.

The ruling confirms that RMS Titanic, Inc. owns full and unconditional title to these artifacts and that the Republic of France has no right or interest in them.

Brian Wainger, plaintiffs’ counsel in this matter, said, “This ruling resolves any question about the company’s title to these artifacts, and confirms RMS Titanic, Inc.’s complete and unconditional ownership of these artifacts.” 

The Court granted the company’s motion for default judgment from the bench after the hearing on August 17, 2017.  An order has been lodged and is awaiting entry.

RMS Titanic, Inc. has previously announced plans for the sale of its entire artifact collection including the artifacts recovered in 1987. For more information, visit www.titanicartifacts.com.

About Premier Exhibitions, Inc.:

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCQB:PRXIQ), located in Atlanta, GA, is a major provider of museum quality exhibitions throughout the world and a recognized leader in developing and displaying unique exhibitions for education and entertainment. The Company’s exhibitions present unique opportunities to experience compelling stories using authentic objects and artifacts in diverse environments. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers and other entertainment venues. Additional information about Premier Exhibitions, Inc. is available at www.prxi.com.  

 

