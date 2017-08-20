Barcelona van attack suspect may have crossed into France: Spanish police

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) – Spanish police hunting for a suspect after the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people said on Sunday they could not rule out that he had slipped over the border into France.
