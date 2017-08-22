Barcelona van attackers plotted major bombings, Spanish court hears

MADRID (Reuters) – An Islamist militant cell that used a van to kill 13 people in Barcelona had planned one or several major bomb attacks, possibly against churches or monuments, one suspect told a court on Tuesday, according to sources close to the investigation.
