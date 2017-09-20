Battering smaller islands, powerful Hurricane Maria now barrels toward Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Hurricane Maria, the second maximum-strength storm to hit the Caribbean this month, battered the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix on Wednesday and headed toward Puerto Rico, set to be the strongest storm to hit the island in about 90 years.
