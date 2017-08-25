Breaking News
BBSI Maintains $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ:BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, announced that its board of directors has maintained the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. 

The cash dividend will be paid on September 8, 2017 to all stockholders of record as of August 25, 2017.

About BBSI
BBSI (NASDAQ:BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 5,000 clients across all lines of business in 20 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company’s future prospects are described in the company’s 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations:
Liolios Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
