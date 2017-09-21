BCUC Delivers Site C Inquiry Preliminary Report to Provincial Government and the Public

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) delivered its preliminary report on the Site C Inquiry to the Provincial Government, and to the public via the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website.

In the report, the Site C Inquiry Panel provides preliminary findings on a number of issues and identifies a number of areas where more information is required before any conclusions can be made. The full report is available for review on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website here: www.sitecinquiry.com.

The Panel’s preliminary findings are:

the Site C Project is, as of June 30, 2017, on time for an in-service date of November 2024;

a reasonable estimate of the cost to terminate the project and remediate the site is $1.1 billion. However termination of the project would trigger incremental costs to replace the needed energy that would be produced by Site C with alternative sources of energy; and

given the lack of clarity with respect to some of the costs the Panel finds it premature to reach a conclusion as to the total costs for the project in the event it is suspended and restarted at a later date.

The Panel has identified information it requires to make findings on a number of issues, including whether the project is currently on budget, the cost to BC Hydro ratepayers of continuing, suspending or terminating Site C and certain assumptions used in BC Hydro’s analysis of alternative sources of energy. The Panel has asked BC Hydro to file additional information addressing these areas. It is typical in the BCUC’s review processes for a panel to identify further information required to complete its findings.

With the issuance of the preliminary report, the inquiry enters the second and final phase leading up to delivery of the final report, due November 1, 2017. In the second phase, the panel will continue its open and transparent public consultation processes with a series of Community Input Sessions and First Nations Input Sessions being held across the province to gather feedback on the preliminary report. For the complete schedule, and to register to attend or speak at a session, please visit our website at www.sitecinquiry.com or call 1-844-815-6190.

The public is also invited to comment on the preliminary report in writing. Written submissions on the preliminary report may be made on or before October 11, 2017 as follows:

Online: www.sitecinquiry.com/comment

Fax: 604-660-1102

Mail: 410-900 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 2N3

The Panel thanks all participants for their submissions, and for their interest in the Panel’s report process.

Each of the 167 submissions received before the report was issued have been considered, even if there is no specific mention of it in this preliminary report.

On August 2, 2017, the Lieutenant Governor in Council, by OIC No. 244, requested that the BCUC, pursuant to section 5(1) of the Utilities Commission Act, advise the Lieutenant Governor in Council respecting BC Hydro’s Site C project, in accordance with the terms set out in the OIC. The OIC is available on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry webpage.

