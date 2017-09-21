Breaking News
Home / Top News / BCUC Delivers Site C Inquiry Preliminary Report to Provincial Government and the Public

BCUC Delivers Site C Inquiry Preliminary Report to Provincial Government and the Public

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) delivered its preliminary report on the Site C Inquiry to the Provincial Government, and to the public via the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website.

In the report, the Site C Inquiry Panel provides preliminary findings on a number of issues and identifies a number of areas where more information is required before any conclusions can be made. The full report is available for review on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website here: www.sitecinquiry.com.

The Panel’s preliminary findings are:

  • the Site C Project is, as of June 30, 2017, on time for an in-service date of November 2024;
  • a reasonable estimate of the cost to terminate the project and remediate the site is $1.1 billion. However termination of the project would trigger incremental costs to replace the needed energy that would be produced by Site C with alternative sources of energy; and
  • given the lack of clarity with respect to some of the costs the Panel finds it premature to reach a conclusion as to the total costs for the project in the event it is suspended and restarted at a later date.

The Panel has identified information it requires to make findings on a number of issues, including whether the project is currently on budget, the cost to BC Hydro ratepayers of continuing, suspending or terminating Site C and certain assumptions used in BC Hydro’s analysis of alternative sources of energy. The Panel has asked BC Hydro to file additional information addressing these areas. It is typical in the BCUC’s review processes for a panel to identify further information required to complete its findings.

With the issuance of the preliminary report, the inquiry enters the second and final phase leading up to delivery of the final report, due November 1, 2017. In the second phase, the panel will continue its open and transparent public consultation processes with a series of Community Input Sessions and First Nations Input Sessions being held across the province to gather feedback on the preliminary report. For the complete schedule, and to register to attend or speak at a session, please visit our website at www.sitecinquiry.com or call 1-844-815-6190.

The public is also invited to comment on the preliminary report in writing. Written submissions on the preliminary report may be made on or before October 11, 2017 as follows:

Online: www.sitecinquiry.com/comment
Fax: 604-660-1102
Mail: 410-900 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 2N3

The Panel thanks all participants for their submissions, and for their interest in the Panel’s report process.
Each of the 167 submissions received before the report was issued have been considered, even if there is no specific mention of it in this preliminary report.

On August 2, 2017, the Lieutenant Governor in Council, by OIC No. 244, requested that the BCUC, pursuant to section 5(1) of the Utilities Commission Act, advise the Lieutenant Governor in Council respecting BC Hydro’s Site C project, in accordance with the terms set out in the OIC. The OIC is available on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry webpage.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Erica Hamilton
Director, Communications
Phone: 604.660.4727
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.bcuc.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.