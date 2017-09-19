Befimmo SA – Befimmo and Silversquare join forces to rethink office property – Embargo 19.09.2017 2.00 PM

Befimmo, owner-operator, developer and manager of quality office buildings, and Silversquare, coworking pioneer in Belgium, announce a new strategic partnership: Silversquare @Befimmo

Silversquare @Befimmo is aware of changing lifestyles and work patterns and wants to offer its members much more than just m² of office space. The new entity plans to expand its presence in the Befimmo buildings, to offer their users the strengths around which Silversquare has built its position as a market leader in coworking, namely facilitation, emulation, team spirit and flexible spaces, and set up a network that offers more access to a diversity of workplaces.

Please click on the following link to consult the full press release:

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5e28e8f-1432-4603-9f04-8dbf095b1468