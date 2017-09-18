Befimmo SA – Open minds, open spaces – Embargo 18.09.2017 5.40 PM

North area: controlled continuation of projects

Silversquare @Befimmo: an innovative combination

New visual identity

Befimmo announces a number of initiatives that reflect its desire to anticipate the far-reaching and rapid changes in its market. Befimmo is expanding its mission and vision of tomorrow’s workspaces, and of how to design and use them. Tenants are increasingly looking for a landlord who offers them much more than a “premium” building.

In this context, Befimmo reaffirms its commitment to meeting the expectations of all its stakeholders. By offering its tenants evolving working spaces, services and business networks, in an environment open to multifunctionality, and by continuing to offer its shareholders a transparent and profitable investment in a “pure” product, also by seeking new sources of income.

Please click on the following link to consult the full press release:

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a3fdccf-aade-4288-b19a-fcdbc678a27d