Bella Costa Design Inc. to File Notice for Name Change from Bella Costa Design Inc. to China Crawfish Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bella Costa Design Inc. (“BLLC” and/or “Company”), which is a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol BLLC announced today that it will file a Notice to change the Company name from Bella Costa Design Inc. to China Crawfish Ltd. Such name change is anticipated to take effect within 2-3 weeks.
Lirong Chen
Chief Executive Officer of Bella Costa Design Inc.
1900 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles, CA 90067
