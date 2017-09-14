Bend, Oregon‘s Tenth Month: The Convergence of Culture, Innovation, and Creativity Throughout October

Bend, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unique throughout the western United States, Tenth Month is the crossroads of culture, innovation, and creativity in Bend, Oregon.

Each October, this popular mountain town is host to four primary events, drawing everyone from marketing professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs, to film lovers, artists, and design aficionados. Attendees come to be inspired by, engage with, and learn from experts, investors, and creatives for Tenth Month’s four cornerstone events: Swivel Digital + Creative Marketing Conference; BendFilm Festival; Bend Venture Conference; and Bend Design Conference.

While the area is commonly revered for its craft beer and recreation, Bend has attracted a talented and collaborative pool of innovative thinkers who’ve developed events that engage participants from across the Pacific Northwest, the country, and the world. In addition to four signature Tenth Month events, Bend’s Fall Festival, Base Camp Studio’s Painting Marathon, the Venture Out Festival, and the unConference also occur in October, one of the best times of year to visit Bend.

The autumn beauty of Bend’s natural surroundings is matched by a diversity of craft beverages, including beer, cider, spirits, and kombucha. Fine dining, a vibrant food cart scene, art galleries, friendly accommodations, and outdoor adventure serve as other enticements to attend a Tenth Month event. Warm, fall days and cool nights are perfect for exploring trails and waterways, as well as over 35 brewpubs.

Tenth Month’s Cornerstone Events

October 9-10 // SWIVEL DIGITAL + CREATIVE MARKETING CONFERENCE

Swivel is a two-day boutique marketing education experience held at Bend’s historic Old Mill District. Global thought leaders gather to exchange ideas and provide take-aways about the latest trends in digital marketing, search, social media, and creativity. Swivel is a must for anyone who conducts business via the web and wants to stay ahead of the curve. www.swivelnow.com

October 12-15 // BENDFILM FESTIVAL

BendFilm Festival, now in its 14th year, is a celebration of independent cinema that ranks among the top film festivals in the world. The festival is dedicated to supporting brave and talented filmmakers while educating communities about the value of independent art. With venues sprinkled throughout downtown Bend, this festival encourages you to chat with the emerging artists whose film you just experienced. www.bendfilm.org

October 19-20 // BEND VENTURE CONFERENCE

The largest angel conference in the West, Bend Venture Conference spotlights entrepreneurship and innovation. Attendees play an active role in determining the Early Stage winners, with a record $4 million in investments, awards, and prizes given away at last year’s event. www.bendvc.edcoinfo.com

October 26-27 // BEND DESIGN CONFERENCE

Bend Design celebrates the creativity of modern life. Featuring thought leaders, designers, and entrepreneurs from throughout North America, the two-day event includes interactive workshops, presentations, conversations, and exhibits all designed to inspire, provoke, and disrupt the status quo. This celebration of design thinking and design doing is for anyone curious and passionate about the creative process of innovation and problem solving. www.benddesign.org

Kevney Dugan, President and CEO of Visit Bend, says “Just when you thought Bend couldn’t get any better, October arrives with these incredible opportunities to expand awareness of innovation across multiple disciplines. There’s an event for everyone in Tenth Month, and no better time of year to visit Bend.”

Visit www.tenthmonthbend.com for more information about all the official Tenth Month events happening this October in Bend.

***

About Tenth Month

Tenth Month is a month-long festival of bright ideas in art, film, tech, and business, celebrating the creative energy of Bend. Come early, stay late, and check out all the events happening in October at www.tenthmonthbend.com. #TenthMonthBend

About Visit Bend

Visit Bend is a non-membership, non-profit economic development organization dedicated to promoting tourism on behalf of the City of Bend. They’re a leading provider of information on Bend, Oregon hotels, restaurants, activities, and Oregon vacation planning. To learn more or to order a complimentary Official Visitor Guide to Bend, contact Visit Bend at 1-800-949-6086 or visit www.visitbend.com.

###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdc79153-fb9e-4659-a10f-ff14921e0cb4

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a97131c7-68fe-4178-b4cd-3ad3d2062f64

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94bc3236-2234-444a-91aa-7d5015643e92

CONTACT: Chelsea Callicott Tenth Month 541-410-4162 [email protected] Tawna Fenske Visit Bend 541-382-8048 [email protected]