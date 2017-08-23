Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Procedures to Grow at 2.3% CAGR by 2023: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Increasing life expectancy and fall in the birth rates are the major reasons for rise in the aging population. The people in this category require extensive care, since they are more prone to illness due to low immunity levels and longer recovery time. Increase in the aging population in the U.S., Germany, China and India in the next few years, is expected to create high demand for BPH treatment devices, since the population aged 50 years and above is more prone to BPH, and therefore tend to opt for various treatments that involve the use of procedures such as TURP, prostate implants and laser based treatments. Thus, growing aging population acts as a strong driver supporting the increase in the number of BPH procedures performed.

According to the National Institute of Health, it has been estimated that around 14 million men in the U.S. had symptoms suggestive of BPH, which can affect 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years of age, and up to 90% of men aged more than 80 years. With 50% of men getting affected with BPH, there is a consequent increase in the BPH procedures.

As per the findings of the research, surgical procedure held the largest share in the global BPH procedures, primarily due to increasing prevalence of BPH disorders. The number of laser based procedure is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period since these procedures are as effective as surgical procedures and reduce the hospital stay time. Hospitals held the largest share of the number of BPH procedures performed, based on the end user. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to witness the highest inflow of BPH patients for treatment during the forecast period, due to development of technologically advanced BPH procedures and rising prevalence of BPH disorders leading to the growth in the number of patients treated in the ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, Europe accounted for the largest number of BPH procedures done in 2016. Growing ageing population, lower cost of BPH treatment as compared to the U.S., high healthcare spending, and technological advancements in the field of urological procedures technology are some of the factors driving the growth of the BPH procedures in the Europe. France, Germany and the U.K. are expected to be the most promising countries for the growth in number of the BPH procedures. In June 2016, National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved GreenLight XPS laser treatment for the treatment of BPH. NICE added that the widespread adoption of the procedure could save the National Health Services (NHS) an estimated $4.3 million (£3 million) a year. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the high number of BPH procedures performed during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of BPH disorders, increasing disposable income, aging population, and growing efforts to increase awareness about advanced BPH treatment procedures.

High number of outpatient procedures leading to technological advancements in the BPH treatment is a key trend in BPH procedures

There has been an increase in the use of minimally invasive procedures such as TUIP, laser based treatments, due to which several technological advancements are being done in the field of urology. Various treatment methods, such as the use of Rezum system and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF), are being developed for the treatment of BPH. Rezum system manufactured by NxThera is a device that utilizes radiofrequency energy to create thermal energy in the form of water vapor to destroy excessive prostatic tissue growth caused by BPH, to resolve patient symptoms through a minimally invasive procedure, with few or no side effects.

Key players are in the process of introducing new advanced products for BPH treatment procedures. For instance, in May 2016, Olympus Corporation (Olympus), announced the launch of USFDA cleared Plasma-OvalButton, an addition to the company’s Plasma Loops and electrodes product portfolio that utilizes Olympus’ plasma technology for urologic procedures, including minimally invasive surgery to reduce benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH).

In March 2016, Lumenis Ltd. (Lumenis), announced the expansion of its comprehensive Urology portfolio with the launch of Lumenis Pulse 30H, at the European Association of Urology Congress, in Munich.

Some of the other key players operating in the global BPH procedures include NxThera, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Urologix, LLC., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Advin Urology, Convergent Laser Technologies, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medtronic Plc.

