Bill Cosby hires Michael Jackson lawyer for sexual assault retrial

(Reuters) – The lawyer who successfully defended Michael Jackson against child molestation charges will represent Bill Cosby when he is retried on sex assault charges later this year, the comedian’s spokesman said on Monday.
