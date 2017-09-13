Breaking News
BIMobject signs contract with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice

Today, BIMobject AB (“BIMobject”) announces that the company has signed a contract with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice (“MoJ”) to support the ongoing development of the ministry’s content library using the solution ‘BIMobject® Hercules’. With this content management system, the MoJ will be able to create content for a library of digital building products through requirement object models. BIMobject® Hercules will allow the MoJ to control the distribution of that content to suppliers and partners in a secure environment, as well as monitor who accesses the content.

BIMobject® Hercules is a cloud-based solution, which means that no proprietary software is required. Content is managed and accessed simply, using a regular web browser. It also means that object models and the data associated with those models are obtained from a single source, which in turn allows specific data requirements (such as the government standard COBie) to be linked to the model. This gives the MoJ greater flexibility as well as the ability to update data as requirements change without having to create new models. Having a Single Source of Truth also adds to the security of MoJ library data.
  
“We are delighted to continue to build upon our client BIM Level 2 capability by taking our MoJ BIM Object Library to the next generation. With this development; content management and user-friendly accessibility will be a new digital standard for us. We look forward to the further advances in the assembly and manufacturing space that this development will enable”, says Matt Watchorn, Head of BIM at the Ministry of Justice. 

“Having supported the UK government’s BIM initiative from its introduction in 2011 and MoJ on various projects since 2013, I am delighted to be working with MoJ in the development of their BIM Level 2 programme and am committed to ensuring that BIMobject do whatever we can to help the programme in the future”, says David Jellings, Managing Director at BIMobject UK.

About BIMobject®

The BIMobject® corporation, acknowledged by investors with a Global Red Herring 100 award, and a public company on Nasdaq Stockholm First North: ticker symbol BIM. BIMobject® is a game changer for the construction industry worldwide with its cloud based digital content management system for BIM objects. 

BIMobject as a disruptive technology corporation is at the forefront of the digitalisation of building products and materials, enabling the information to be turned into know-how earlier in the BIM process. The BIMobject® Cloud is a digital platform where BIM professionals can find and download BIM files from brands, from both Europe and US. This will enable industrialisation of the construction industry and also have a huge impact on design, product selection, constructability, waste, energy, cost, quality, and logistics.

Our unique solutions for building product manufacturers provide development, hosting, maintenance, syndication, and publication of the digital replicas of the manufacturers’ products – BIM objects. The marketing and pre-sales services associated with the BIMobject® Cloud are channelled and integrated, through Apps, into CAD/BIM applications to create a business-to-business communication across the globe.

Manufacturers use BIMobject® to promote and deliver their products directly into BIM processes, enabling their products to be selected and generate a real improvement in sales.

