BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® to Donate all $3 Pizookie® Proceeds on September 5 to Support Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) today announced that it will aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey with the help of its guests and team members nationwide. Every Tuesday, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® offers $3 Pizookie® desserts, and on Tuesday, September 5, all proceeds from every $3 Pizookie® will be donated to the American Red Cross in support of the Houston relief efforts.

“We are deeply saddened to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,” said Greg Trojan, President and CEO of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. “With as many restaurants as we have in Texas, this storm has impacted many of our team members, guests, friends, family, and our hearts go out to those who have lost so much. It is our honor to engage our restaurants across the country to raise much-needed money and help with the recovery.”

Diners can visit any of the 194 BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, September 5 to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

BJ’s is also launching an internal assistance program to help its fellow team members in need. More than 22,000 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. team members will have the opportunity to donate $1 or more to benefit their fellow team members who are impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The BJ’s Restaurants Foundation, a registered non-profit, will match team member contributions and cover the cost of any local in-kind food donations.  

“This initiative is part of an ongoing benefit program called Give a Slice, which is an entirely employee-funded program designed to assist team members in a time of tragedy or crisis,” explained Trojan. “In true BJ’s fashion, we are rallying in support of our team members in need and will ensure they receive necessary assistance during this difficult time.”

To learn more about BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® or to find a restaurant near you, please visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 194 casual dining restaurants under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ’s Pizza & Grill® and BJ’s Grill® brand names. BJ’s Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu featuring award-winning, signature deep-dish pizza complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ’s experience.  All restaurants feature BJ’s critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company’s Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third party craft brewers. 

The Company’s restaurants are located in the 24 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. on the Web at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

