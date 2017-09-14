Black Knight Financial Services to Host Veterans Career Fair on Sept. 18 in Downtown Jacksonville

Breaking News
  • Black Knight is currently seeking qualified U.S. military veterans to fill open positions
  • Positions available in information technology, data security, client support and more
  • The Veterans Career Fair will take place at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Jacksonville on Monday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS), a leading provider of technology, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and real estate industries, is proud to announce its inaugural Veterans Career Fair on Monday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hyatt Regency hotel located in downtown Jacksonville.

The career fair will feature Black Knight hiring managers currently looking to fill positions in information technology, data security, client support and more. Veterans of the U.S. armed forces are invited to visit www.BKFSVeterans.com to view open positions, benefits information and more.

“These brave men and women have served our country well, while also obtaining unique skills that will help them excel at Black Knight,” said Melissa Circelli, Black Knight’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “We look forward to meeting with military veterans to discuss job opportunities on Sept. 18.”

Veterans should bring printed copies of their résumés. Parking is available in the Hyatt parking garage for a discounted full-day rate of only $5.  

Located on the scenic St. Johns River in Jacksonville’s popular Riverside district, Black Knight is one of the world’s leading fintechs and was recently named one of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” in Northeast Florida. Black Knight offers its employees health benefits, paid parental and military leave, on-site wellness programs and more.

About Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. 
Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:BKFS) is a leading provider of integrated technology, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the mortgage lifecycle.

Black Knight Financial Services is committed to being a premier business partner that lenders and servicers rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class technology, services and insight with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight Financial Services, please visit www.bkfs.com.

For more information:                                                                                                                       
               
Michelle Kersch
Black Knight Financial Services                                                                                                                                      
904.854.5043                                                                      
[email protected]

