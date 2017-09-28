(Reuters) – A Louisiana police officer cannot sue Black Lives Matter because it is a social movement, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday, finding the campaign could not be held responsible for injuries he got at a protest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Black Lives Matter movement cannot be sued, U.S. judge rules - September 28, 2017
- Health secretary says will repay travel on private planes - September 28, 2017
- U.S. appoints general to oversee military response to Puerto Rico disaster - September 28, 2017