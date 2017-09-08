BlackRock shareholding in Dalradian rises to 12.15%

TORONTO, September 8, 2017 /Marketwired/ — Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) (“Dalradian” or the “Company”) was made aware on 7 September 2017 of a filing on SEDAR regarding the purchase of common shares in the Company by BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”). According to the SEDAR filing, as of 7 September 2017 and following the purchase, Blackrock held 34,041,591 common shares representing 12.15% of the issued share capital of the Company based on Dalradian’s outstanding shares of 280,255,821.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

