BLUE APRON INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (“Blue Apron” or the “Company”) (NYSE:APRN) of the October 16, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Blue Apron stock or options pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/APRN.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] 

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Blue Apron securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO.  The case, Nurlybayev v. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. et al, No. 1:17-cv-04846 was filed on August 17, 2017, and has been assigned to Judge William Francis Kuntz II.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omitting material facts relating to its Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its IPO.  Specifically the Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (1) rather than continue to significantly increase spending on advertising, the Company had decided to significantly reduce spending on advertising in Q2 2017; (2) the Company was  already experiencing adverse on-time in-full rates, meaning orders were not arriving on time or with all the ingredients needed, which was hurting customer retention; (3) the Company had run into delays in Q2 2017 with its new factory in Linden, New Jersey; (4) existing and already-materialized delays at the aforementioned factory was resulting in additional delays in new product rollouts; (5) the delays being experienced by the Company would hurt the Company’s bottom line in the near-term; (6) the Company was not able to fully execute its new product initiatives; and (7) Blue Apron had already decided it would be forced to change its strategic approach in managing its business for the remainder of 2017.

Since the Company’s IPO, Blue Apron’s share price has fallen from its IPO price of $10.00 to a closing price of $5.39 on August 17, 2017 – a $4.61 or a 46.1% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Blue Apron’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

CONTACT: CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
