Zurich/Switzerland, 28 August 2017
Announcement by ARYZTA AG regarding Board Renewal; CEO appointment
The news release can be downloaded from the following link:
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1b21c62-b988-4448-95a9-49c55d9d0cf3
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Upphävt handelsstopp i/Resumed trading in Hufvudstaden AB:s C-aktier/class C shares (106/17) - August 28, 2017
- Elite Asset Management Plc half-year report 1 Jan – 30 June 2017 – Business developed as expected - August 28, 2017
- Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – June 30, 2017 - August 28, 2017