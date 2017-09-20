Boatsters BV: Make your startup team shipshape – Move your office to a yacht

As seen on:

Boatsters.com, a leading rental platform for yachts & boats, grew impressively from 19 countries to 63 countries, with a total growth in boat offering of 330% in the last 12 months. Now they are aiming to expand even further setting their aim towards the United States, not just from a regular workspace but executing their business from their own yacht office.

From super yacht to yacht office

The Pershing 88 super yacht has been modified to be an office with global internet, phone lines and traditional office space. Boatsters is the first startup in the world to have its offices and most of its employees on a yacht. The mobility gives the company direct access to each market and provides each employee an incredible life experience. Of course, having everyone in your startup working together closely on a yacht quickly transforms them into a shipshape team. Companies can move to the sea for as little as a week and see great increases in teamwork.

New life concept

By making a deal with one of their clients, Robert Vazquez, they are now able to work and sleep on his luxury yacht. Vazquez: ‘Boatsters is not only a charter company, they have a new life concept which is about enjoy and improve your life. When I met the young partners a while ago, I believed in them. They charter my yacht with success so I trust them. If you want to enjoy your life, you have to be a Boatster, just like them’.

First 3.0 office in the world

Companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple have 2.0 offices. We believe we have the first 3.0 office in the world. Facebook has their own barber, chiropractor and doctor, while Google has their own massage salon. Apple has recently built a new spaceship campus fully powered by solar panels. “Boatsters mission is to give employees total freedom and inspire people by working in a new type of work environment, in our case on a superyacht. Everything in our lives has increased, from productivity to happiness, it has been an amazing ride so far”, said Nick Gelevert, CEO, Boatsters.

The yacht office is moored in Mallorca, cruising to all the major harbors such as Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, as well as all the coasts of the French and Italian Riviera. This year the Boatsters team will remain in the Mediterranean Sea, afterwards the yacht is transferred to the Caribbean Islands. By moving the yacht office along with the boating seasons spread over the globe, Boatsters keeps close to its direct target audience; the local boat owners, fleet operators and their rental clients. To see where they are now, you can check out the where to find us page on the Boatsters website.

—

Interview video with Boatsters management & yacht owner: click here

Social media highlights video: click here

Photos of the yacht office: click here

About Boatsters

Boatsters is a world leading rental platform for yachts and boats, with a portfolio of over 12,000 rental boats spread across 63 countries. By developing an innovative solution for the maritime industry, they made it possible to rent a boat as simple as booking a hotel room.

Their hybrid business model provides owners the possibility to rent out their boats and yachts through the platform. Moreover, with the significant marketing power of Boatsters, fleet operators are also being provided with extra customers by listing their fleet on the platform. This unique offering combination gives the renter the opportunity to experience the charm of renting with a local boat owner or take advantage of the professionalism of the affiliated partners of Boatsters.

With the recently launched new label dubbed Boatsters Black, luxury yachts starting from 60 ft and upwards are now available for those clients with high demands and standards. Both owners and renters benefit from a global concierge service that takes care of all demands and special wishes.

Through its innovative digital platform and influence, Boatsters connects customers to any boat, anywhere, anytime, making boating fun for everyone.

For further information, please contact: Raoul Milhado | Managing Partner; e-mail: [email protected]

Follow Boatsters on:https://www.boatsters.com/ https://www.facebook.com/boatsters/ https://www.instagram.com/boatsterscom/ https://www.instagram.com/boatstersblack/