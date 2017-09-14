Breaking News
Bojiang Capital featured on Times Square

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On September 7th, 2017 (EDT), Bojiang Capital, an international investment bank focusing on the primary market, is being featured on the  Times Square in New York, and declaring an intention of accelerating the globalization of Bojiang Capital itself.

Solid Foundation in the U.S.

The United States is one of the world’s most developed capital markets, which represents a seamless combination of high-tech talents, strong entrepreneurial atmosphere and continuous innovation. This gives rise to a large number of startups of great value in the frontier industries of, for instance, artificial intelligence, robotics and biological technology.

“Some high-tech enterprises based overseas are eager to find further development funds, while China’s vast market is attractive to the American start-ups, therefore, China’s capital is increasingly favored by American entrepreneurs,” pointed out by Mr. Luo Tian, one of the founding partners of Bojiang Capital.

Bojiang Capital has been investing for many years in the United States, and has invested in RobotX Space, Overnest, Gopackup, Naya Health, Talentseer, Realine, and Liberio etc. In the United States, Bojiang Capital has established its own U.S. dollar fund, namely, GP Boomingstar Partners, specializing in investment in the high-tech start-ups in the United States.

Cooperation with Foreign Incubator

Presently, Bojiang Capital has established a local team in the United States and adopted local management skills and approaches to operate and manage its fund. Further, Bojiang Capital has set up subsidiaries in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Boston, and selected senior investors- Alex Ren and Rick Lazansky- as managing partners in Silicon Valley. In July, 2017, Bojiang Capital introduced Silicon Catalyst Incubator to China, establishing cooperation between Silicon Catalyst Incubator and China’s local government- Hangzhou Xiasha government, so to set up a machine intelligence incubator in China.

Mr. Luo Tian emphasized that Bojiang Capital has reached a critical turning point in terms of its development. Being featured on the Times Square in the 12th anniversary of Bojiang Capital represents a glorious moment of Chinese enterprises, and further strengthens Bojiang Capital’s determination of globalization. In the future, Bojiang Capital, adhering to innovative services and its corporate culture of big vision and big strategy, will endeavor to create more value for investors and business partners.

Media contact:

Contact Person: Snowy

TEL:+86 15168321798

 

