Brace for impact: Packing 130 mph winds, Irma hits Florida

MIAMI/FORT MYERS, Fla (Reuters) – Millions of people huddled in shelters or battened-down homes in Florida on Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, hit the state with 130-mph (210 kph) winds and catastrophically high seas.
