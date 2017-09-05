BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s top prosecutor on Tuesday charged former Presidents Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff along with fellow Workers Party members with forming a criminal organization, the latest accusations in Brazil’s sprawling corruption scandal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Brazil former presidents Lula and Rousseff charged in corruption case - September 5, 2017
- Exclusive: Myanmar laying landmines near Bangladesh border – government sources in Dhaka - September 5, 2017
- Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S. - September 5, 2017