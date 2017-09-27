Breaking News
Home / Top News / Brightway Insurance opens new agencies in Georgia and Florida

Brightway Insurance opens new agencies in Georgia and Florida

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More homeowners, renters and drivers in Marietta, Ga., and Juno Beach, Fla., are about to realize there is a better way to shop insurance. U.S. Navy veteran, businessman and now Brightway Franchise Owner, Gary Fitzpatrick, just opened Brightway, The Fitzpatrick Agency in Marietta, while Brightway Agent, Ross Komarinetz, recently opened Brightway, Juno Beach. Brightway is one of the largest property/casualty independent insurance agencies in the country.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with Gary Fitzpatrick and Ross Komarinetz to open our two newest Brightway stores in Georgia, just outside Atlanta, and in South Florida,” said Brightway President, Talman Howard. “We have hundreds of insurance professionals at our headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., who will help them deliver a customer experience that exceeds expectations.”

Brightway, The Fitzpatrick Agency is located at 840 Kennesaw Ave., Unit 6 in Marietta, Ga. For more information, visit BrightwayFitzpatrick.com.

Brightway, Juno Beach is located at 873 Donald Ross Road in Juno Beach, Fla. For more information, visit BrightwayJunoBeach.com.

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer’s unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What’s more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming an Agency Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Agency Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

About Brightway Insurance
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $479 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance agencies in the United States. Brightway provides its franchise owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers’ needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 17 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America’s No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f978c0c-2ee1-483c-a6a7-058ecfbd92dc

CONTACT: Courtney Heidelberg
Brightway Insurance
904-405-1883
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.