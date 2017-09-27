Brightway Insurance opens new agencies in Georgia and Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More homeowners, renters and drivers in Marietta, Ga., and Juno Beach, Fla., are about to realize there is a better way to shop insurance. U.S. Navy veteran, businessman and now Brightway Franchise Owner, Gary Fitzpatrick, just opened Brightway, The Fitzpatrick Agency in Marietta, while Brightway Agent, Ross Komarinetz, recently opened Brightway, Juno Beach. Brightway is one of the largest property/casualty independent insurance agencies in the country.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with Gary Fitzpatrick and Ross Komarinetz to open our two newest Brightway stores in Georgia, just outside Atlanta, and in South Florida,” said Brightway President, Talman Howard. “We have hundreds of insurance professionals at our headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., who will help them deliver a customer experience that exceeds expectations.”

Brightway, The Fitzpatrick Agency is located at 840 Kennesaw Ave., Unit 6 in Marietta, Ga. For more information, visit BrightwayFitzpatrick.com.

Brightway, Juno Beach is located at 873 Donald Ross Road in Juno Beach, Fla. For more information, visit BrightwayJunoBeach.com.

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer’s unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies three-to-one.*

Brightway franchisees make more than three times the income of individuals who are self-employed in other businesses. For top performers, the gap is six-fold. What’s more, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming an Agency Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Agency Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $479 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance agencies in the United States. Brightway provides its franchise owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers’ needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 17 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America’s No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

