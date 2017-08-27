Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – British officials arrive in Brussels on Monday to push the EU towards talks about their post-Brexit ties, which the bloc refuses to do without an agreement first on London’s exit bill and other divorce issues.
