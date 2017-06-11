Britain, U.S. deny that Trump state visit delayed

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Sunday there had been no change to plans for U.S. President Donald Trump’s to come to Britain on a state visit, after the Guardian newspaper reported the trip had been postponed.
