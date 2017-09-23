Britain’s minister for London slams ‘blanket ban’ on Uber

LONDON (Reuters) – A British government minister has criticized the London authorities for deciding to strip Uber of its taxi licence, a major setback to the U.S. technology firm that has become a big player in the city’s transport system.
